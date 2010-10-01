Hadzibegic named new Arles-Avignon coach

Hadzibegic takes over from Michel Estevan, who led the club to the top-flight for the first time last season but was suspended on September 16 and sacked on Thursday.

Arles are bottom of the standings after losing their first seven games of the season. They host AJ Auxerre on Saturday.

Hadzibegic, 52, coached the Bosnia national side in 1999. He also had stints at Real Betis, Sochaux, Troyes, Gaziantepspor and Denizlispor.