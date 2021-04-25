Leeds United v Manchester United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Leeds United v Manchester United live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 25 April, 2.00pm BST

A long-standing rivalry resumes on Sunday when Leeds welcome high-flying Manchester United to Elland Road.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have won their last five in a row in all competitions and are sitting pretty in second place.

The Red Devils remain 11 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City, but seven points ahead of third-placed Leicester.

It has been a tumultuous week for the Old Trafford club, after the failed breakaway Super League resulted in a fierce backlash and protests from fans.

Leeds also come into the game in fine form; they held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw on Monday to stretch their unbeaten run to five games.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa will be aiming for an impressive top-half finish in his first season in the Premier League.

His side are currently in 10th place, but Arsenal and Everton above them are well within reach.

There were goals aplenty the last time the two sides met in December 2020, when the Manchester club ran out 6-2 winners at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes netted doubles and Victor Lindelof and Daniel James were also on the scoresheet for the hosts, while Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas struck for Leeds.

Kick-off is at 2.00pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

