Manchester United v Southampton live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Manchester United v Southampton live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 2 February, 8.15pm GMT

Manchester United need to get their Premier League title challenge back on track when struggling Southampton travel to Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side slipped three points behind league leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand, after drawing 0-0 at Arsenal on Saturday.

The stalemate followed a shock defeat to bottom side Sheffield United, damaging the Red Devils’ hopes of a title push.

BETTING ODDS (Image credit: PA Images) Latest odds from Grosvenor Sports where new customers can bet £10 and get £20 in Free Bets Man Utd: 21/50

Draw: 19/5

Southampton: 13/2

But Saints could be the perfect opposition to get their flagging campaign back on track, as Ralph Hassenhutl’s side are on a three-match losing run in the league that has seen them drop to 11th place.

United’s home record this season has been poor, with Solskjaer’s team registering 14 points from 10 games at Old Trafford.

But Southampton haven’t recorded a league win over the Red Devils since January 2016 and have just three away wins to their name this season.

Scott McTominay was forced off against Arsenal with stomach cramp and is a doubt.

The Saints injury list includes Mohammed Salisu, Nathan Tella, Michael Obafemi and William Smallbone, while Jannik Vestergaard and Kyle Walker-Peters are yet to fully recover.

Kick-off is at 8.15pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

Terms and conditions apply: New customers. 2x £10 free bets. Min £10. Min odds 1/2. Keep it Fun – set your deposit limit. Full T&C's Apply.

Odds correct at time of writing. 18+

Use a VPN to watch a Manchester United v Southampton live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.