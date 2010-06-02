Marino named new Parma coach

Marino changes jobs with Francesco Guidolin, who quit Parma for Udinese last month, although president Tommaso Ghirardi has denied it is a swap deal.

"The agreement was reached today but this is not a swap between coaches. Guidolin had another year on his contract but chose to leave. We looked around and chose Marino," the Parma president told Sky TV.

"We believe he is a well-prepared coach who plays a vibrant game which will excite our fans."

Parma finished a heady eighth in their first season back in the top flight last term and Guidolin's decision to leave shocked the club.

Marino left Udinese at the end of the campaign having been sacked earlier in the season only to be brought back on a short-term contract to save them from relegation.

