Mondonico replaces Tesser as Novara boss

"I don't want to have regrets and want to fight right to the end," Novara owner Massimo De Salvo was quoted as saying by ANSA news agency.

"The squad needed a shock and so with great bitterness in my heart, I had to take this decision."

Tesser guided Novara to a surprise promotion last term and after a decent start to their top flight campaign, they soon began to struggle and now lie seven points from safety.

Mondonico was last coach of Serie B side Albinoleffe, whom he left last year to concentrate on cancer treatment.