Montpellier midfielder Dernis out for month
By app
Montpellier midfielder Geoffrey Dernis will be sidelined for four weeks with a calf injury, the Ligue 1 club said on their website on Tuesday.
Montpellier are second in the French league standings, three points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain after nine games.
Dernis, who has scored two goals this season, is set to miss five rounds of Ligue 1 action.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.