Trending

Montpellier midfielder Dernis out for month

By

Montpellier midfielder Geoffrey Dernis will be sidelined for four weeks with a calf injury, the Ligue 1 club said on their website on Tuesday.

Montpellier are second in the French league standings, three points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain after nine games.

Dernis, who has scored two goals this season, is set to miss five rounds of Ligue 1 action.