PSG midfielder Matuidi out until New Year
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi will not play again this year because of a thigh injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.
"Blaise Matuidi has a left thigh injury, he will be out until the winter break," PSG said in a statement on their website.
PSG are second in the standings with 33 points from 16 games, three points behind leaders Montpellier.
