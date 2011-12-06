Trending

PSG midfielder Matuidi out until New Year

By

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi will not play again this year because of a thigh injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

"Blaise Matuidi has a left thigh injury, he will be out until the winter break," PSG said in a statement on their website.

PSG are second in the standings with 33 points from 16 games, three points behind leaders Montpellier.