Salonika search for third coach in four months

The former Panthrakikos boss ended his spell with a 1-0 loss to Panathinaikos on Saturday which came less than three months after taking over from Italian Mario Beretta, who was shown the door after just 23 days due to poor pre-season results.

"PAOK announces that its cooperation with Pavlos Dermitzakis has ended by mutual consent," a brief club statement said late on Sunday.

"We warmly thank the coach for his contribution in reaching our European target and we wish him all the best for the rest of his career."

PAOK lie third from bottom in the 16-team Greek Super League after collecting just five points from six matches and face a difficult Europa League match away to Spanish side Villarreal on on Thursday.