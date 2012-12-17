Sampdoria replace coach Ferrara with Rossi

Ferrara, also fired by Juventus after a short spell in 2009/10, has paid the price following the 3-1 defeat at Catania on Sunday which left the Genoa side in 14th place.

"With sadness given the human bonds that have developed, Ciro Ferrara has been relieved of his position," a club statement said.

Much-travelled Rossi, whose best spell as a coach came with Lazio in 2009 when they won the Italian Cup, was last at Fiorentina but left in May after punching his own player Adem Ljajic in the dugout.