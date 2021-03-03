Sheffield United v Aston Villa live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Sheffield United v Aston Villa live stream, Sky Sports, Wednesday 3 March, 6pm GMT

Aston Villa will be looking to build on Saturday’s victory over Leeds when they face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Dean Smith’s side were without their talisman Jack Grealish at Elland Road, but they still succeeded in picking up all three points. It was a mature performance from Villa, who took an early lead and then did a good job of containing Leeds’ attacks. The Villans may be down in eighth place at present, but they have two games in hand on some of the teams above them and are just six points adrift of the top four. A late challenge for the Champions League places cannot be ruled out.

Sheffield United suffered their 21st defeat of the campaign at the weekend, going down 2-0 to Liverpool. Chris Wilder’s charges are now 15 points behind 17th place and require a miracle to preserve their Premier League status. Salvaging pride is all that is left to do for the Blades from this point onwards, and they will hope to make a start in that regard by avoiding defeat by Villa.

BETTING ODDS (Image credit: PA) Latest odds from Grosvenor Sports where new customers can bet £10 and get £20 in Free Bets Sheffield United 13/5 Draw 5/2 Aston Villa 21/20

Grealish has an outside chance of featuring for Villa, but Smith will be wary of rushing his star man back too quickly. Emiliano Martinez is expected to start despite a tight groin, although one of Villa’s central defenders may take goal-kicks during the game at Bramall Lane.

Wesley Moraes is a long-term absentee, while Matty Cash and Kortney Hause will also miss out here. Anwar El Ghazi will keep his place in the starting XI after notching the winner against Leeds last time out.

Sheffield United have no fewer than seven players missing as they attempt to kick-start a miraculous escape. Wilder’s side have struggled to cope with Jack O’Connell’s absence all season long, and fellow centre-backs John Egan and Chris Basham are now out too. Sander Berge, Jayden Bogle, Jack Robinson and Jack Rodwell are the remaining Blades on the treatment table.

Kick-off is at 6pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE ALSO Get a BT Sport Monthly Pass - Contract free access to Premier League, Bundesliga, Turkish Super Lig and more

AND Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

Terms and conditions apply: New customers. 2x £10 free bets. Min £10. Min odds 1/2. Keep it Fun – set your deposit limit. Full T&C's Apply

Use a VPN to watch a Sheffield United v Aston Villa live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jamie Vardy goal. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you a few matches live to stream on-demand - all matches are free to watch the day after broadcast, though you'll need a TV sports package with a local provider to watch all games live - plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

OTHER GUIDES

Bundesliga live stream: how to watch Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund anywhere in the worldChampions League live stream best VPN: how to watch from anywhere in the worldBarcelona live stream: how to watch wherever you are in the worldReal Madrid live stream: how to watch anywhere in the world

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £10.25 every three months – that’s just £3.15 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com