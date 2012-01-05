Susic to stay on as Bosnia boss
By app
Former Yugoslav international Safet Susic has agreed to stay on as coach of Bosnia, he said on Thursday.
"We have reached a solution to continue to work together," Susic told the Bosnian football federation's website.
"I know we have a good team. I know these players very well and believe they have a better chance of qualifying for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with me than with some newcomer."
Susic's side, bidding to reach their first major tournament finals, were beaten 6-2 on aggregate by Portugal in a Euro 2012 play-off in November.
The former Paris Saint-Germain player won more than 50 caps for Yugoslavia and has also coached teams in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
