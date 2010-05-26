Togo coach quits to coach Creteil

The 50-year-old has been in charge of Togo for less than nine months. He was on the team bus ambushed in Angola before the start of the African Nations Cup in January. Two members of the Togo delegation died in the attack.

It led to Togo's withdrawal from the tournament and a subsequent four-year ban which was later lifted after FIFA mediation.

Velud returns to Creteil where he had coached in Ligue 2 in the 2005/2006 season.