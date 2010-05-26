Togo coach quits to coach Creteil
By app
LOME, May 26 (Reuters) - Togo coach Hubert Velud has resigned to take up a position at Creteil in the third tier of French football, the club said on its website on Wednesday.
The 50-year-old has been in charge of Togo for less than nine months. He was on the team bus ambushed in Angola before the start of the African Nations Cup in January. Two members of the Togo delegation died in the attack.
It led to Togo's withdrawal from the tournament and a subsequent four-year ban which was later lifted after FIFA mediation.
Velud returns to Creteil where he had coached in Ligue 2 in the 2005/2006 season.
