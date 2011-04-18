Torrente named new Newell's Old Boys coach

"I've been a lifetime Newell's fan... I always hoped to realise this dream of commanding the first team of the club I love most," Torrente told a news conference.

The 41-year-old replaces former Argentina defender Roberto Sensini, who resigned a week ago, after Bielsa turned down the offer to return to the club he coached in the early 1990s.

"I was Marcelo's assistant for 10 years," said Torrente. "I started as his personal assistant and became his right-hand man and was with him in the Argentine national team (1999-2004)."

Torrente, who has coached in Peru and Paraguay, has a tough task at Newell's who slipped to the bottom of the first division after a 3-1 defeat by fellow strugglers Quilmes on Friday.