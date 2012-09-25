Ukraine coach Blokhin named Dynamo Kiev boss

Dynamo sacked coach Yuri Semin on Monday after losing four of their last five games including a 4-1 thrashing by Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League opener earlier this month and a defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukrainian Cup.

Blokhin, 59, was a striker for Dynamo in the Soviet era. He took over the national team just months before Ukraine co-hosted June's European Championship where they were eliminated in the group stage.

Blokhin will job share for the time being and will still be in charge of Ukraine for the next two World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Montenegro next month.