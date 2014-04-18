Van Basten agrees deal to coach AZ Alkmaar

The former Netherlands and Ajax boss had already confirmed his intention to leave Heerenveen at the end of the season and will move to the AFAS Stadion provided formalities have been completed.

A statement on AZ's official website on Friday read: "AZ and Marco van Basten have reached a verbal agreement on a contract as head coach until the summer of 2016. The 49-year-old will succeed Dick Advocaat.

"The last formalities will be completed in the next few days, after which the Utrechter can be presented."