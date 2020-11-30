What time is the FA Cup third round draw? How to watch – and find out every team's number
Tonight's FA Cup third round draw sees Premier League clubs join the tournament – find out how to watch a live stream here
FA Cup third round draw, 7.10pm GMT, Monday November 30, BBC One and YouTube
Tonight sees 64 teams find out their opposition for the third round of the FA Cup, which will take place on the weekend of January 9 and 10, 2021.
Each successful club at that stage will receive £82,000 from the competition's prize fund – which would be a vital boost for non-league sides such as Chorley and Marine. And either Canvey Island or Boreham Wood will join them in the third round, depending on who wins that 7.45pm kick-off tonight.
Each team has a corresponding number for the draw, which you can find below, and you'll be able to live stream it on the FA Cup's YouTube channel.
Premier League teams join the competition at this stage, with current holders Arsenal no. 2 in the slots.
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham City
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Brentford
8 Brighton & Hove Albion
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Cardiff City
12 Chelsea
13 Coventry City
14 Crystal Palace
15 Derby County
16 Everton
17 Fulham
18 Huddersfield Town
19 Leeds United
20 Leicester City
21 Liverpool
22 Luton Town
23 Manchester City
24 Manchester United
25 Middlesbrough
26 Millwall
27 Newcastle United
28 Norwich City
29 Nottingham Forest
30 Preston North End
31 Queens Park Rangers
32 Reading
33 Rotherham United
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke City
38 Swansea City
39 Tottenham Hotspur
40 Watford
41 West Bromwich Albion
42 West Ham United
43 Wolverhampton Wanderers
44 Wycombe Wanderers
45 Stevenage
46 Blackpool
47 Tranmere Rovers
48 Crawley Town
49 Stockport County
50 Plymouth Argyle
51 Portsmouth
52 Cheltenham Town
53 Chorley
54 Morecambe
55 Shrewsbury Town
56 Mansfield Town
57 Newport County
58 Marine
59 Exeter City
60 Canvey Island or Boreham Wood
61 Doncaster Rovers
62 Milton Keynes Dons
63 Bristol Rovers
64 Oldham Athletic
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.