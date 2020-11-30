What time is the FA Cup third round draw? How to watch – and find out every team's number

FA Cup third round draw, 7.10pm GMT, Monday November 30, BBC One and YouTube

Tonight sees 64 teams find out their opposition for the third round of the FA Cup, which will take place on the weekend of January 9 and 10, 2021.

Each successful club at that stage will receive £82,000 from the competition's prize fund – which would be a vital boost for non-league sides such as Chorley and Marine. And either Canvey Island or Boreham Wood will join them in the third round, depending on who wins that 7.45pm kick-off tonight.

Each team has a corresponding number for the draw, which you can find below, and you'll be able to live stream it on the FA Cup's YouTube channel.

Premier League teams join the competition at this stage, with current holders Arsenal no. 2 in the slots.

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham City

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Brentford

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Cardiff City

12 Chelsea

13 Coventry City

14 Crystal Palace

15 Derby County

16 Everton

17 Fulham

18 Huddersfield Town

19 Leeds United

20 Leicester City

21 Liverpool

22 Luton Town

23 Manchester City

24 Manchester United

25 Middlesbrough

26 Millwall

27 Newcastle United

28 Norwich City

29 Nottingham Forest

30 Preston North End

31 Queens Park Rangers

32 Reading

33 Rotherham United

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke City

38 Swansea City

39 Tottenham Hotspur

40 Watford

41 West Bromwich Albion

42 West Ham United

43 Wolverhampton Wanderers

44 Wycombe Wanderers

45 Stevenage

46 Blackpool

47 Tranmere Rovers

48 Crawley Town

49 Stockport County

50 Plymouth Argyle

51 Portsmouth

52 Cheltenham Town

53 Chorley

54 Morecambe

55 Shrewsbury Town

56 Mansfield Town

57 Newport County

58 Marine

59 Exeter City

60 Canvey Island or Boreham Wood

61 Doncaster Rovers

62 Milton Keynes Dons

63 Bristol Rovers

64 Oldham Athletic