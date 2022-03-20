Crystal Palace v Everton live stream: How to watch the FA Cup from anywhere in the world

Crystal Palace v Everton live stream, Sunday 20 March, 12.30pm GMT

Everton will be looking to build on their dramatic victory over Newcastle on Thursday when they face Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup this weekend.

Alex Iwobi’s strike in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage brought Everton a much-needed victory in a rearranged fixture at Goodison Park. Having lost their previous game to Wolves, the Toffees were in desperate need of a win to give them some breathing space above the bottom three.

When Allan was sent off late on, their chances of victory appeared to fade. But Everton kept going and had their reward deep into injury time, as Iwobi’s cool finish sent Goodison delirious.

Everton will now be looking to build some momentum by beating Palace on Sunday. The FA Cup is not their priority – Frank Lampard’s charges are still only three points clear of the drop zone – but Everton will be desperate to build on that win against Newcastle.

Palace produced a battling display to hold Manchester City to a 0-0 draw last time out. Patrick Vieira’s team have been playing well of late, and their position in the sanctuary of mid-table in the Premier League affords Palace the opportunity to go all-out in this competition.

Everton will have to make do without Allan after his red card last time out. Jonjoe Kenny is back from a ban of his own and Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be fit enough to start, while Jordan Pickford, Donny van de Beek and Jarrad Branthwaite are all hoping to recover from a virus in time to feature. Tom Davies, Fabian Delph and Yerry Mina are all injured.

Palace will be unable to call upon the services of Nathan Ferguson, Jeff Schlupp and James McArthur. Luka Milivojevic and Will Hughes missed the City game through illness but could be involved in some capacity here.

Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi, whose fine recent performances saw the pair rewarded with England call-ups, will be in the starting XI.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Sunday 20 March, and UK viewers can watch the match on ITV.

