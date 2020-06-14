Quiz! Can you get 25 correct answers in our midseason 2019-20 Premier League quiz?
The Premier League is back this week - but how much do you remember about the season so far?
You have eight minutes to get 25 answers.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.
THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every country Miroslav Klose scored against for Germany?
It's been away for a little while... did you miss it?
We know we did. So to celebrate, we've compiled a little 25-question quiz about everything that happened in the first half of the Premier League season.
From the goals to the cards, the hat-tricks to the hapless, it had been a strange old season even before it was cut short. We're just glad to have it back in one piece on Wednesday.
So come on: how much do you actually remember about this season of the Premier League?
