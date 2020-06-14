Quiz! Can you get 25 correct answers in our midseason 2019-20 Premier League quiz?

You have eight minutes to get 25 answers.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every country Miroslav Klose scored against for Germany?

It's been away for a little while... did you miss it?

We know we did. So to celebrate, we've compiled a little 25-question quiz about everything that happened in the first half of the Premier League season.

From the goals to the cards, the hat-tricks to the hapless, it had been a strange old season even before it was cut short. We're just glad to have it back in one piece on Wednesday.

So come on: how much do you actually remember about this season of the Premier League?

While you're here, why not subscribe to the mag - for just £20, you can get six months of the world's finest football magazine with a FREE Juice Power Bank (worth £29.95)

NOW READ...

RANKED! England’s best tournament performances since Euro 96

LIST The 100 greatest football managers of all time

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world