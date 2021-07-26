Who are the Premier League managers for 2021/22?

Professional football is a ruthless business and management is perhaps the most volatile part of it.

For all the talk of philosophies and long-term plans, managers are rarely in any job long enough to deliver what they promise.

Implementing an ambitious new style of play, promoting youngsters from the academy and building for the future are all noble aims, but results matter more than anything else.

A bad run can see even the most established and highly rated managers come under scrutiny, let alone those with a less impressive track record.

Patience, from both owners and supporters, can quickly wear thin and, unfairly or not, managers soon outstay their welcome.

Last season was unusually quiet in that season, with just four managers losing their jobs – West Bromwich Albion’s Slaven Bilic, Chelsea’s Frank Lampard, Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder and Tottenham Hotspur’s Jose Mourinho.

The year before there were seven sackings and a struggling Watford were responsible for three of them.

Javi Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores and Nigel Pearson all lost their jobs to no avail, with the Hornets still suffering relegation.

This time, four clubs will start the season with a new manager – Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace, Rafael Benitez at Everton, Nuno Espirito Santo at Spurs and Bruno Lage at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After winning promotion, Brentford’s Thomas Franke and Watford’s Xisco Munez will take charge of their games in the top flight of English football.

Here are the 20 Premier League managers for the upcoming season:

Arsenal – Mikel Arteta

Aston Villa – Dean Smith

Brentford – Thomas Frank

Brighton and Hove Albion – Graham Potter

Burnley – Sean Dyche

Chelsea – Thomas Tuchel

Crystal Palace – Patrick Vieira

Everton – Rafael Benitez

Leeds United – Marcelo Bielsa

Leicester City – Brendan Rodgers

Liverpool – Jurgen Klopp

Manchester City – Pep Guardiola

Manchester United – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Newcastle United – Steve Bruce

Norwich City – Daniel Farke

Southampton – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Tottenham Hotspur – Nuno Espirito Santo

Watford – Xisco Munez

West Ham United – David Moyes

Wolverhampton Wanderers – Bruno Lage