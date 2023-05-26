Manchester United vs Fulham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Manchester United vs Fulham live stream and match preview, Sunday 28 May, 4.30pm BST

Looking for a Manchester United vs Fulham live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester United vs Fulham is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Manchester United will be looking to end the 2022/23 season on a high when they host Fulham on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag's team wrapped up a top-four finish thanks to a 4-1 victory over Chelsea on Thursday, so the pressure is off this weekend.

Fulham, who have also enjoyed an excellent campaign, are already guaranteed to finish in the top half.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Manchester United will have to make do without Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Marcel Sabitzer, Antony, Phil Jones and Donny van de Beek. Marcus Rashford is likely to return to the starting XI.

Fulham will be unable to call upon the services of Andreas Pereira, Tim Ream and Layvin Kurzawa. Dan James could be fit enough to be involved against his former club.

Form

Manchester United have won three matches in a row, while they have not lost at home since the opening weekend.

Fulham have taken seven points from the last nine available, but four of their last six away games have ended in defeat.

Referee

Robert Jones will be the referee for Manchester United vs Fulham.

Stadium

Manchester United vs Fulham will be played at the 74,310-capacity Old Trafford in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United vs Fulham kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 28 May in the UK. The game is not being shown live in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.