Quiz! Can you name the 50 biggest-spending current managers over their careers?

Officially, managers don’t make signings these days. It’s club owners, or chief execs, or directors of football (stop rolling your eyes, Arsene). Also, they're probably all decided by some super agent, when he’s not busy diving into big vault of money like Scrooge McDuck.

Yet there’s no doubt managers generally benefit from clubs splashing cash while they’re there – and these 50 gaffers have benefited more than the rest since the year 2000*. Most (but not all) have had a spell in the Premier League, as you’d probably suspect. Some have been active since 2000, which helps explain their high totals - while others have just enjoyed a lavish outlay in a short time.

You have 10 minutes to get as many as you can based on their nationality, age and transfer fee totals. When you're done, tell us your scores @FourFourTwo and we'll retweet them. Then challenge some friends so you can see who’s closest to being on the money. Good luck!

*According to Transfermarkt.

(Please note: You'll need to turn off your adblockers on our site to see these quizzes!)

More time-killing quizzes at FourFourTwo.com