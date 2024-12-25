Watch Man City vs Everton live streams – Will City crisis continue?

Watch Man City vs Everton on Boxing Day as the Premier League champions look to end their horrific run of form, against a stingy visiting Everton defence – we have all the details on live streams, TV channels, and how to tune wherever you are in the world.

Man City are in complete free fall. The Premier League champions have become a winning machine under Pep Guardiola but they have now won only one of their last 12 games in all competitions. Only two have been draws, so that's nine defeats in 12.

In the Premier League, that win against Forest on December 4 was followed by a draw with Palace, but since then they have fallen in dramatic fashion in the Manchester Derby, and at Aston Villa the weekend. The slump has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Can they get back to winning ways against Everton? Well, the Toffees may not pose much of a goal threat, but they have shown themselves to be mightily hard to break down. The Toffees come into this on the back of two straight shut-out 0-0 draws against top sides Chelsea and Arsenal.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Man City vs Everton online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Man City vs Everton from anywhere

Not going to be at home on Boxing Day? Many fans travel abroad over the festive period, but that doesn't mean you have to miss the games.

One piece of kit may be able to help you watch Man City vs Everton: a VPN - or Virtual Private Network. This software sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, so you can bypass any geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home, and it also comes with added privacy benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Man City vs Everton in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Man City vs Everton on Amazon Prime Video. Not only that, but they can watch all the other Boxing Day games there, too.

The 12.30pm kick-off is usually the domain of TNT Sports but Boxing Day sees a shake-up this year, with all 10 Premier League fixtures across December 26-27 being shown on Amazon Prime Video. That alone is a result, given the number of games that are usually subject to the 3pm blackout each week.

To watch Man City vs Everton, the game is included for those with a general Amazon Prime membership, which comes in at £8.99 a month. For those who don't care about free deliveries and the like, you can get a standalone Amazon Prime Video subscription at £5.99 a month, although Amazon will make you work a little harder to find this

Both plans come with a 30-day free trial, so you could watch Man City vs Everton for free, technically.

If you're away from the UK for Christmas, you can still access your Amazon Prime Video coverage, by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Man City vs Everton in the US

In the US, fans can watch Man City vs Aston Villa on the USA Network, which is a cable TV channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service.

If you don't have traditional cable, a cord-cutter effectively gives you all the channels you could possibly want, but in an online package.

Sling TV starts from $40 a month for the Sling Blue package, which gets you USA Network. Fubo, meanwhile, is rather more pricey at $79.99 a month (discounted to $44.99 for your first month), but it does get you more live sport beyond the Premier League.

Other cord-cutting services that carry USA Network include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Watch Man City vs Everton streams globally

Can I watch Man City vs Everton in Canada? Canadians can watch Man City vs Everton on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Man City vs Everton in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Man City vs Everton on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Man City vs Everton in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Man City vs Everton on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Man City vs Everton in Africa? You can watch Man City vs Everton in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.