Atletico sign former Madrid keeper Adan from Betis
Real Betis have sold goalkeeper Antonio Adan to Atletico Madrid.
Atletico Madrid have signed former Real Madrid goalkeeper Antonio Adan from Real Betis.
The 31-year-old has signed a two-year contract after a reported fee of €1million was agreed between the two clubs.
Adan will act as the back-up to Jan Oblak, who is expected to remain in the capital despite rumoured interest from Liverpool.
After coming through the youth academy at the Santiago Bernabeu, Adan made seven LaLiga appearances for Madrid over three seasons before joining Betis in 2014.
