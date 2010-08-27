Bordeaux bag midfielder Ben Khalfallah
BORDEAUX - Girondins Bordeaux have signed Tunisia midfielder Fahid Ben Khalfallah from fellow Ligue 1 side Valenciennes for an undisclosed fee, the club said on Friday.
Ben Khalfallah, born in France to Tunisian parents, has joined the 2009 French champions on a four-year contract.
The 27-year-old has scored two goals in 10 internationals for Tunisia.
Bordeaux sold France playmaker Yoann Gourcuff to Olympique Lyon in a deal worth 22 million euros earlier this week.
