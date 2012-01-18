Defender Diogo to revive career at CSKA
By app
Former Real Madrid defender Carlos Diogo has joined CSKA Sofia in an attempt to revive his career.
The 28-year-old, a regular starter at La Liga team Real Zaragoza last season, has agreed a contract until the end of the season and the Bulgarian club said the deal includes an option for two more years.
Diogo, capped 23 times by Uruguay, moved from Argentine side River Plate to Real Madrid in 2005 but was given few opportunities in the first team at the Bernabeu.
