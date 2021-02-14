Everton v Fulham live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Everton v Fulham live stream, BT Sport, Sunday 14 February, 7pm GMT

Everton will be looking to continue their fine run of form when Fulham visit Craven Cottage on Sunday.

A late strike from Dominic Calvert-Lewin earned Everton a point at Old Trafford last weekend, before that thrilling 5-4 triumph over Tottenham in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Yet although there is optimism around Goodison Park at present, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have only won one of their last four league games. A victory over Fulham looks likely, though: Everton have won 100 per cent of their meetings with the Cottagers at Goodison in the Premier League era. Another win here would see Everton climb into fifth, at least until Monday.

Fulham are in desperate need of victories as soon as possible, with nine points now separating them from safety. Scott Parker has undoubtedly made his team harder to beat in recent months, but their failure to turn draws into wins means Fulham have not emerged victorious since November. With time running out, that will need to change quickly if the west Londoners are to retain their top-flight status this term.

Everton will be unable to call upon the services of Jordan Pickford, so Robin Olsen will continue between the sticks. James Rodriguez is expected to be fit after missing out in midweek with a tight calf, but Calvert-Lewin is a doubt after tweaking his hamstring against Spurs.

Allan is still out but Andre Gomes should be able to shake off a knock in time to feature, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin is a long-term absentee.

Fulham will have to make do without Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo, but Parker has no fresh injury concerns to deal with.

Andre Zambo Anguissa could return to the midfield, and Josh Maja will hope to get his first start after sealing a loan switch from Bordeaux in the January transfer window.

Kick-off is at 7pm GMT

