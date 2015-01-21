League Cup semi-final kick-off delayed
The League Cup semi-final first leg between Tottenham and Sheffield United at White Hart Lane has had its kick-off delayed.
Traffic problems in the north London area mean the scheduled 19:45 (GMT) fixture will now start at 20:00.
Both clubs announced the news on their official Twitter pages, with the United team coach understood to have been caught up in the delays.
League One Sheffield United reached the FA Cup semi-finals last season and have beaten Premier League opposition in the form of West Ham and Southampton on their way to the last four of the League Cup.
