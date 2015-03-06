A-League: Newcastle Jets 0 Sydney 1
Sydney moved second in the A-League courtesy of a tight 1-0 win over Newcastle Jets that saw striker Marc Janko equal league history.
Janko, who now has 13 goals for the season, pounced on a Jets defensive error midway through the second half to give the Sky Blues all three points.
The Austrian's goal means he has now scored in a record six consecutive matches, equaling the mark set by Besart Berisha.
