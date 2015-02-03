League One: Barnsley 1 Oldham 0
Oldham Athletic missed the chance to climb into League One's play-off places as they were beaten 1-0 by Barnsley on Tuesday.
Kane Hemmings' 12th-minute strike was enough to separate the two sides at Oakwell, giving Barnsley a fourth successive home win.
Victory moves Danny Wilson's side up to 13th place in the table, while Oldham remain two points off the top six after their eighth defeat of the campaign.
