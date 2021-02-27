Newcastle United v Wolves live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Newcastle United v Wolves live stream, BT Sport, Friday 19 February, 8pm GMT

Newcastle will be looking to pull clear of the relegation zone when they face Wolves on Saturday night.

Fans of the Magpies are starting to look nervously over their shoulders at the bottom three. Fulham’s resurgence means Steve Bruce’s side are now just three points above the dreaded dotted line, and defeat at St James’ Park could see them drop into the relegation zone. Newcastle have won only two of their last 14 matches in the Premier League, justifying the angst that their supporters are experiencing right now.

Wolves were also sliding down the table a few weeks back, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have now arrested their slide. A top-half finish could be beyond the team currently sitting in 13th, but Wolves now have an 11-point cushion above the drop zone which will soon allow them to begin preparations for another top-flight campaign. Only two teams have scored fewer goals away from home than Wolves this term, though, and Nuno will be keen to see his side improve upon that record here.

BETTING ODDS (Image credit: PA) Latest odds from Bet365 where new customers can get up to £100 in Bet Credits Newcastle United 13/5 Draw 9/4 Wolves 23/20

Newcastle will have to make do without Callum Wilson, who is out until April in a huge blow to the Magpies’ chances of staying up. Defensive duo Fabian Schar and Javier Manquillo are also missing, while Federico Fernandez is rated as 50-50 to return from a thigh problem in time for this match. Joelinton, meanwhile, is a doubt after sustaining a knock.

Wolves remain without Raul Jimenez, with the club yet to provide a timeline for the Mexico international’s return as he continues to work his way back from a fractured skull. Daniel Podence is on the treatment table with a groin issue and will not be back until the middle of next month at the earliest, while Fernando Marcal is nursing a muscular injury.

Willy Boly is still sidelined with a thigh problem, so Leander Dendoncker and Romain Saiss look set to continue in the back three alongside Conor Coady.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

Terms and conditions apply: Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

Use a VPN to watch a Newcastle United v Wolves live stream live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

Gr

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.