Newcastle win at Birmingham
By app
LONDON - Goals from Peter Lovenkrands and Leon Best helped Newcastle United to a 2-0 win at Birmingham City as they moved further away from the Premier League drop zone on Tuesday.
Lovenkrands was on hand at the near post to tuck away a Jonas Gutierrez cross after two minutes and Best headed in another centre from the Argentine five minutes after halftime to lift Newcastle to ninth in the table with 35 points.
Birmingham remained 14th on 30 points but have played one game fewer than Newcastle's 27.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.