Italy v Northern Ireland live stream: how to watch the World Cup 2022 qualifiers wherever you are in the world

Italy v Northern Ireland live stream, Sky Sports, Thursday 25th March, 7:45pm GMT

Northern Ireland begin their World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign with a tough-looking opener away to Italy on Thursday.

The Green and White Army take on the four-time World Cup winners in Parma then host Bulgaria in Belfast next Wednesday – either side of a home friendly against the United States. Lithuania and Switzerland are Ian Baraclough’s team’s other two opponents in Group C.

Apart from beating Bosnia and Herzegovina on penalties in the Euro 2020 play-offs – where they ultimately lost out to Slovakia – Northern Ireland haven’t won a competitive international since a 1-0 Euro qualifying victory away to Belarus in June 2019. Their last competitive home win came against the same opponents earlier that year.

BETTING ODDS Latest odds from Betfred where new customers can bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + 60 Free Spins Italy: 1/7

Draw: 13/2

Northern Ireland: 25/1 Bet Now T&C Apply

They’ve not qualified for the World Cup since 1986, when Norman Whiteside became the youngest player in the tournament’s history at the age of 17 years and 41 days – a record which still stands today.

Italy, meanwhile, under the management of Roberto Mancini, are unbeaten in 20 games, a run stretching back to a 1-0 Nations League loss to Portugal in September 2018. The Azzurri have chalked up some thumping victories in that time, thrashing Moldova and Liechtenstein 6-0 and demolishing Armenia 9-1.

Northern Ireland’s squad features the likes of veteran skipper and Rangers midfielder Steven Davis, and Leicester and Leeds defenders Jonny Evans and Stuart Dallas. Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles could be in line for his first cap.

As for Italy, Mancini has named a colossal 38-man squad, 34 of whom play their club football in Italy. Chelsea defender Emerson, PSG duo Alessandro Florenzi and Moise Kean – currently on loan from Everton – and Freiburg winger Vincenzo Grifo are the exceptions. Juventus’ Giorgio Chiellini, still going strong at the age of 36, captains the side.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK.

At Betfred bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + 60 Free Spins

Terms and Conditions: New UK & NI customers only. Code ‘SPORTS60’. Place first sports bet of £10+ in one bet transaction, at odds of Evens +. settled within 60 days. First bet on Sports. £30 in Free Bets credited within 48 hours of settlement. Max 60 Free Spins on Justice League Comics.Full T&Cs apply.

18+, T&C'S Apply, Commercial Content

Use a VPN to watch an Italy v Northern Ireland live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal