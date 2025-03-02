How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham: Live streams for today's WSL clash

Watch Arsenal vs West Ham and see two top-tier rivals battling it out in the Women's Super League, with free live streams available globally.

Arsenal's form under new boss Renee Slegers has been near-perfect and they will look to keep it going against West Ham.

The match will kick-off at 17.30pm GMT / 12.30am ET on Sunday, March 2.

Read on to find out how to watch Arsenal vs West Ham live streams.

Arsenal vs West Ham FREE live streams

Fans in many countries can watch Arsenal vs West Ham in the WSL for free on the WSL YouTube channel.

The channel is the free streaming service, which is promoting the women's game with live streams for Women's Super League games this season.

However, geo-restrictions apply, so certain countries will be blocked, including the UK. That's because there is a broadcast deal with Sky Sports.

To check if the free stream is available in your area, this page contains a list of countries with separate broadcast deals and where the stream will therefore be blocked.

Watch Arsenal vs West Ham in the WSL from anywhere

Watch Arsenal vs West Ham in the WSL in the UK

Arsenal vs West Ham will be televised by broadcaster Sky Sports.

The game will go out on Sky Sports Main Event, Football, Premier League, Ultra and Showcase, starting at 17.30pm GMT on March 2.

Arsenal vs West Ham preview

West Ham are trying to boost their table position (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal vs West Ham will see the latter try and boost their table position after an inconsistent season.

The Hammers are currently eighth and just eight points from bottom-Crystal Palace. They have had an uptick in form recently but it will be tricky to overcome Arsenal.

The Gunners are third and are chasing down second-place Manchester United, who are just three points ahead of them.

In FourFourTwo's opinion Arsenal will come away with the win.