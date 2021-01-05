Quiz! Can you name the last 100 clubs to defeat the Premier League champions?

10 minutes on the clock, 100 clubs to guess - some appear more than once, of course.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Big 2020 Quiz?

Beating the current Premier League champions is laying a marker for your ambitions - proving you can fight with the best. It's not like boxing, in which the winner takes the belt but it certainly feels like that in some situations.

Just ask Ralph Hasenhuttl, who fell to his knees at the end of a long, hard 90 minutes against Liverpool last night.

Ask anyone who beat Chelsea that season that they dropped to 16th in the league under Jose Mourinho, with more and more candidates lining up to chalk a win against such a big side. Or the Manchester United side who ended the Invincibles' run, prompting Cesc Fabregas to lob pizza at Sir Alex Ferguson.

It may not mean much come the end of the season but in the moment, a win against the champions means everything. How many of the last century can you recall?

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

FFT'S ALTERNATIVE AWARDS 2020 Who won the Masterclass, Disasterclass, Breakthrough, Comeback and Hero of the Year?

RANKED! Every Premier League club's coolest sponsor

LIST 2020 in football: The year in photos