Ranked! Every Premier League team of the 2010s, by total points

We all know that in the last decade, Manchester City won four Premier League titles, Chelsea won three, Manchester United (remember them?) won two and Leicester City – do not adjust your set – won one.

But who won the 2010-19 Premier League – which we at FourFourTwo have decided is A Thing?

That’s right: we crammed every single match played in the top flight into our Special Maths Machine™, donned our safety goggles, cranked the lever, then scanned at the reams of paper printing off and shouted “Great Scott!”

In a shocking twist of events, Manchester City, a team who set the two highest-ever Premier League points totals during the past decade, have come out on top.

Over the course of all the matches played between January 1 2010 and December 31 2019, City have amassed 818 points – a healthy 71 points more than their local rivals United, who are somehow in second place, despite what we can only describe as ‘the current Manchester United squad’.

Not far behind United’s 747 total is Chelsea, on 740, while Liverpool sneaks into the Champions League place with 710 points – just ahead of Tottenham (703) and Arsenal (702). The North London rivals went into the final game of the decade on equal points, but Spurs drew and the Gunners lost.

Everton, as the only other side to have been a Premier League mainstay in the 2010s, are in a league of their own – 135 points behind Arsenal, and 164 ahead of West Ham.

It may surprise some readers to find Stoke makes it into the top 10, with the same points total (391) as Newcastle.

Below West Brom and Swansea are 2016 champions Leicester. However, if you work it out by points per game (which our Special Maths Machine™ also does), the Foxes find themselves in eighth, below only the decade’s mainstays. Impressively, by that measure, Sheffield United are the next strongest team, averaging 1.45 points per game (PPG) from their half-season so far.

Tottenham and Arsenal aside, other local bragging rights are similarly close. West Brom can boast exactly double the amount of points as Wolves, although from exactly double the number of games – meaning their average is, er, the same.

Birmingham may only have 57 points compared to Aston Villa’s 267, but edge it on PPG by 1.01 to 1.00. Similarly, Burnley have had the best decade of their Lancashire rivalries, with almost double the points of Blackburn and Bolton, but their PPG is 1.06 compared to Rovers’ 1.10 and the Trotters’ 1.07. We imagine the Clarets will take the Europa League run and consistent Premier League safety over a couple of decimal points, though.

Rooted to the bottom are poor old Portsmouth, who suffered the ignominy of a points deduction in 2010, and amassed only five Premier League points in the 2010s. Roll on the 2020s, eh?

Premier League 2010-2019

