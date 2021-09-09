Quiz! Can you name the 20 most valuable new Premier League signings who have never played in England before?

You have five minutes to guess 20 players.

That Cristiano Ronaldo, eh? Not only is he a very good footballer... he's Premier League proven.

Those three little words seem to pop up for every new signing who's managed to cut the mustard before. Arsenal's splurge on English talent this summer has come with rubber stamp of these players having cut it in the Prem - well, Aaron Ramsdale's been relegated from it twice - while Manchester City opted to spent nine figures on a guy who's been arguably the league's most exciting playmaker.

And then there are those players who step up from lower leagues. They might not have proven themselves at the very top of football on these shores but they've faced the rough and tumble of good old fashioned English football.

Well, what about those who haven't? We've listed out the top 20 stars according to Transfermarkt to have joined the Premier League this season, who have never played in England before - so that excludes Jadon Sancho, who's been at an English club, despite never getting first-team minutes.

