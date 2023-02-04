Tottenham vs Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Tottenham vs Manchester City live stream and match preview, Sunday 5 February, 4.30pm GMT

The weekend action in the Premier League concludes with a headline clash between title chasers Manchester City and a Tottenham side looking to push back into the top four.

Nine points separates the two sides ahead of their clash in north London and the hosts will be without their manager Antonio Conte as he recovers from an operation.

These two teams faced off just two weeks ago, when City came back from 2-0 down in the second half to win 4-2, Riyad Mahrez striking twice.

Since then Spurs have notched back-to-back wins, against Fulham and Preston North End in the league and FA Cup respectively, while City beat Wolves and Arsenal in the same competitions.

Team news

Spurs are missing Lucas Moura, but Richarlison could be fit enough to feature.

Deadline day signing Pedro Porro, who joined Tottenham from Sporting CP, could make his debut against his former club.

The big last-gasp transfer news for City was the surprise departure of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich and he wasn’t replaced thanks to the impressive recent form of youngster Rico Lewis.

John Stones is out though, and Phil Foden is doubtful with a foot injury.

Form

Tottenham: WWLLW

Manchester City: WWWLL

Referee

Andrew Madley will be the referee for Tottenham vs Manchester City.

Stadium

Tottenham vs Manchester City will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kick-off and channel

Tottenham vs Manchester City kick-off is on Sunday 5 February at 4.30pm GMT. The game is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab) in the United Kingdom.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 09.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

