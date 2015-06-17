BREAKING NEWS: Leicester trio sacked after alleged 'racist orgy'
Following events on the club's tour to Thailand, Tom Hopper, Adam Smith and James Pearson have been sacked by Leicester City.
Leicester City have sacked Tom Hopper, Adam Smith and James Pearson following their alleged involvement in an orgy in which a woman appeared to be racially abused.
The incident - the subject of a video leaked to the British press last month - occurred during the club's end-of-season tour to Thailand.
Pearson is the son of Leicester manager Nigel.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.