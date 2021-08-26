Champions League draw: Manchester City face Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League favourites Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will face off in Group A of this season's competition in a mouthwatering clash.

The tie sees Pep Guardiola head-to-head with protege Lionel Messi, as the two richest sides in Europe square off - and should City land Cristiano Ronaldo, CR7 goes up against his old foe Messi once more.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are set for a swift reunion with Villarreal, the side who beat the Red Devils in last year's Europa League. United also play Atalanta and Young Boys. Holders Chelsea have a trip to Juventus, while Zenit gives them a chance to visit host final Saint-Petersburg in the group stage.

Liverpool face Atletico Madrid and Porto, who Jurgen Klopp has previous played in knockout ties for the Reds, while a trip to the San Siro against AC Milan completes their draw.

The draw in full

Group A

Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain

RB Leipzig

Club Brugge

Group B

Atletico Madrid

Liverpool

Porto

AC Milan

Group C

Sporting

Borussia Dortmund

Ajax

Besiktas

Group D

Inter Milan

Real Madrid

Shakhtar Donetsk

Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Benfica

Dynamo Kiev

Group F

Villarreal

Manchester United

Atalanta

Young Boys

Group G

Lille

Sevilla

Red Bull Salzburg

Wolfsburg

Group H

Chelsea

Juventus

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Malmo