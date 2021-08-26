Champions League draw: Manchester City face Paris Saint-Germain
Elsewhere Manchester United face their Europa League conquerors Villarreal, Chelsea draw Juventus and Liverpool face a trip to Madrid to play Atletico
Champions League favourites Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will face off in Group A of this season's competition in a mouthwatering clash.
The tie sees Pep Guardiola head-to-head with protege Lionel Messi, as the two richest sides in Europe square off - and should City land Cristiano Ronaldo, CR7 goes up against his old foe Messi once more.
Elsewhere, Manchester United are set for a swift reunion with Villarreal, the side who beat the Red Devils in last year's Europa League. United also play Atalanta and Young Boys. Holders Chelsea have a trip to Juventus, while Zenit gives them a chance to visit host final Saint-Petersburg in the group stage.
Liverpool face Atletico Madrid and Porto, who Jurgen Klopp has previous played in knockout ties for the Reds, while a trip to the San Siro against AC Milan completes their draw.
The draw in full
Group A
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
RB Leipzig
Club Brugge
Group B
Atletico Madrid
Liverpool
Porto
AC Milan
Group C
Sporting
Borussia Dortmund
Ajax
Besiktas
Group D
Inter Milan
Real Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sheriff Tiraspol
Group E
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Benfica
Dynamo Kiev
Group F
Villarreal
Manchester United
Atalanta
Young Boys
Group G
Lille
Sevilla
Red Bull Salzburg
Wolfsburg
Group H
Chelsea
Juventus
Zenit Saint Petersburg
Malmo
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.