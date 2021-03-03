Crystal Palace v Manchester United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Crystal Palace v Manchester United live stream, Sky Sports, Wednesday 3 March, 8.15pm GMT

Manchester United will be looking to return to winning ways when they do battle with Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side held Chelsea to a scoreless stalemate at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. That has been a common result for United in such matches this term: they have also drawn 0-0 with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, as well as with Chelsea at Old Trafford.

A couple of wins in those matches, even if they came alongside two or three defeats, would have Solskjaer’s side closer to top spot at present; as it is, they are now 12 points adrift of City at the summit of the standings going into the midweek round of fixtures.

Only six teams in the Premier League have taken more points in 2021 than Crystal Palace, but it does not necessarily feel that way.

That is partly because the club’s supporters are growing increasingly frustrated with Roy Hodgson’s cautious tactics, and also because Palace have been fortunate to pick up as many points as they have this calendar year. The Eagles beat Brighton and drew with Fulham in their last two fixtures despite being outplayed on both occasions.

United will have to make do without Paul Pogba, who remains a few weeks away from a return despite stepping up his recovery from a thigh problem. Edinson Cavani could feature after a spell on the sidelines, but Juan Mata and long-term absentee Phil Jones are definitely out.

Wilfried Zaha is still out for Palace, who hope to have their talisman back from a hamstring injury for this weekend’s meeting with Tottenham. Hodgson has several other injury problems to contend with, including those that have kept Nathan Ferguson, Connor Wickham and Wayne Hennessey out for virtually the entire campaign to date.

Nathaniel Clyne is nursing a muscular problem and James McArthur’s return has been delayed. Jeff Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins are also missing for the hosts.

Kick-off is at 8.15pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

