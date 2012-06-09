Denmark sweat over Zimling's toe
Key midfielder Niki Zimling remains an injury doubt ahead of Denmark's opening Euro 2012 game against Netherlands in Kharkiv on Saturday, although scans revealed he had not suffered a broken toe.
Zimling was taken to hospital after limping out of Friday's training session but the sports website of Danish newspaper Berlingske Tidende reported on Saturday that a scan revealed no fracture.
The midfielder is expected to play a key role against Dutch enforcers Mark van Bommel and Nigel de Jong in their Group B clash.
The Danish Football Association was tight-lipped on Saturday, saying: "We do not provide news on a matchday".
Should Zimling be ruled out, he will most likely be replaced by Jakob Poulsen.
