Denmark sweat over Zimling's toe

Zimling was taken to hospital after limping out of Friday's training session but the sports website of Danish newspaper Berlingske Tidende reported on Saturday that a scan revealed no fracture.

The midfielder is expected to play a key role against Dutch enforcers Mark van Bommel and Nigel de Jong in their Group B clash.

The Danish Football Association was tight-lipped on Saturday, saying: "We do not provide news on a matchday".

Should Zimling be ruled out, he will most likely be replaced by Jakob Poulsen.