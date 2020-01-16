Derby charged with breaching Financial Fair Play rules

Derby have been charged by the EFL for recording losses in excess of the permitted amounts under Financial Fair Play rules.

Following a review of the Sky Bet Championship club’s profitability and sustainability submissions, league chiefs ruled the Rams were in breach of regulations for the three-year period ending June 30, 2018.

“The club will now be referred to an independent disciplinary commission, which will hear representations from both the EFL and Derby County,” said an EFL statement.

“As these matters are now subject to proceedings, the EFL will be making no further comment at this time.”