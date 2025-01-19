How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United: Live streams for WSL Manchester derby

Ella Toone is back in action after recovering from injury

Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United today see two rivals battling it out in the Manchester derby in the Women's Super League, with free live streams available globally.

Manchester City will look to close the gap on top-of-the-table Chelsea with a win in the Manchester derby, but they face tough opposition in Manchester United. United could leapfrog their rivals into second with a victory and so there is a lot to play for.

The match will kick-off at 6.45pm GMT / 1.45pm ET on Sunday, 19 January.

Read on to find out how to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live streams.

Manchester City vs Manchester United FREE live streams

Fans in many countries can watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in the WSL for free on the WSL YouTube channel.

The channel is the free streaming service, which is promoting the women's game with live streams for Women's Super League games this season.

However, geo-restrictions apply, so certain countries will be blocked, including the UK. That's because in the UK there's a separate broadcast deal with pay TV provider Sky Sports.

To check if the free stream is available in your area, this page contains a list of countries with separate broadcast deals and where the stream will therefore be blocked.

Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in the WSL from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in the WSL in the UK

Manchester City vs Manchester United will be televised by pay TV company Sky Sports.

The game will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event channel, starting at 6.45pm GMT on January 19.

Sky TV is only available in long-term pay-TV packages but you can get a more flexible streaming option via Now TV, which is offering all 12 Sky Sports channels for £26 a month for the next six months.

Manchester City vs Manchester United preview

Vivianne Miedema has returned from injury (Image credit: Richard Pelham - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The derby is always full of shocks and wonder goals, a few from former Man City player Caroline Weir come to mind.

City are experiencing a slight injury crisis which saw their form slip towards the end of 2024. However, in good news for the team Vivianne Miedema is back from injury.

United welcome a familiar face back too with Ella Toone in the ranks once again.

In FourFourTwo's opinion City will just edge it but United will put up a good fight.