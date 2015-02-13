A-League: Central Coast 0 Brisbane Roar 2
Second-half penalties from Jean Carlos Solorzano and Andrija Kaluderovic earned Brisbane Roar a third A-League win on the bounce as they beat Central Coast Mariners 2-0 on Friday.
Eddy Bosnar's handball led to the first spot-kick, which was duly converted by Solzarno for his fifth of the season.
Kaluderovic came on as Solzarno's replacement in the 77th minute and netted a penalty of his own in stoppage-time after Thomas Broich had been fouled.
Both sides still retain hope of achieving a top-six finish to extend their respective campaigns.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.