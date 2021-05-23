Liverpool v Crystal Palace live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Liverpool v Crystal Palace live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 23 May, 4pm BST

Liverpool will almost certainly qualify for the Champions League if they beat Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season.

Had Jurgen Klopp been told last summer that his side would be fourth in the table going into matchday 38, he probably would have been disappointed. Liverpool began the campaign as Premier League champions, and for a while they were favourites to finish on top of the pile this time around too. Yet a collapse in form suddenly left their title dreams in tatters and their Champions League prospects slim.

Liverpool have done extremely well to shake off their malaise and fight their way back into the top four. Chelsea’s recent defeat by Arsenal was helpful, as it meant the Reds were guaranteed a Champions League place if they won each of their last four games. Manchester United, West Brom and Burnley have duly been defeated, and now Palace stand between Liverpool and Europe’s premier competition (provided Leicester do not overhaul the +4 goal difference advantage held by Klopp’s side).

Some Liverpool fans are nevertheless fearing the worst. Roy Hodgson, who will take charge of his final game in charge of Palace on Sunday, has not been the most popular figure in the red half of Merseyside ever since his ill-fated stint at Anfield more than a decade ago. Hodgson might secretly relish the chance to deny his former employers a Champions League place on the final weekend.

Palace, though, are not the defensive force they once were. Only two teams in the division have conceded more goals than Hodgson’s side this season, although Palace have improved their attacking output in recent weeks. The Eagles should not be written off, but Liverpool will expect to get the job done in front of 10,000 fans at Anfield.

Klopp is still without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson, while Diogo Jota, Ozan Kabak, Naby Keita and Ben Davies are also on the treatment table.

Palace will have to make do without Mamadou Sakho, Nathan Ferguson, Eberechi Eze, James McArthur and Connor Wickham. Patrick van Aanholt and Luka Milivojevic could return to the matchday squad.

Kick-off is at 4pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event

