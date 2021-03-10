Liverpool v RB Leipzig live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Liverpool v RB Leipzig live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 10 March, 8pm GMT

Liverpool will turn their attention back towards the Champions League when they face RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are amid a full-blown crisis domestically after Fulham ran out 1-0 winners against the Premier League champions on Sunday. Remarkably, Liverpool have now lost six home games in a row in the top flight, a run which has contributed to them slipping as low as eighth in the table. Liverpool were still considered title contenders a few short weeks ago, but the way things are going they could yet drop into the bottom half - as unthinkable as that still sounds.

Klopp’s men did deliver a performance in keeping with their reputation in the first leg of this tie. Their 2-0 victory over Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena was highly professional, as the Reds took full advantage of the opportunities that came their way and kept things tight at the back. A two-goal advantage makes them heavy favourites to advance to the quarter-finals, but an early strike for the visitors would set the nerves a-jangling given Liverpool’s wretched recent record.

BETTING ODDS Latest odds from 888sport where new customers can bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Liverpool win: 13/10

Draw: 12/5

RB Leipzig win: 14/1

Bet Now T&C Apply

Leipzig warmed up for the second leg with a 3-0 triumph over Freiburg. That was their sixth consecutive victory in the Bundesliga and keeps them in the title race despite Bayern Munich’s come-from-behind win against Borussia Dortmund, who are way down in sixth.

Klopp rang the changes against Fulham, which suggests he is now prepared to put all his eggs in the Champions League basket. Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among those who looks set to return to the starting XI, but Roberto Firmino will need to be assessed after picking up a minor injury last week. Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are out for the season, while Jordan Henderson will not be back from an abductor issue until next month.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

At 888sport bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Terms and Conditions: New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply

18+, T&C'S Apply, Commercial Content

Use a VPN to watch a Liverpool v RB Leipzig live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal