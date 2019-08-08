Luongo moves to Sheffield Wednesday from QPR
Australia international midfielder Massimo Luongo has completed his move from QPR to Sheffield Wednesday.
Luongo became one of the most popular players at Loftus Road after signing from Swindon in 2015.
The former Tottenham junior, who has moved to Hillsborough for an undisclosed fee, becomes Wednesday’s fifth signing of the summer.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.