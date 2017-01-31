N'Diaye swaps Villarreal for Hull

Alfred N'Diaye has returned to the Premier League, swapping Villarreal for Hull City on deadline day.

N'Diaye last played for Sunderland in 2013-14 but the midfielder is back in England after arriving from LaLiga on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old, who will wear the number 10 shirt, only joined Villarreal from fellow Spanish outfit Real Betis in July last year.

Senegal international N'Diaye made seven LaLiga appearances for Villarreal, with six of those coming from the bench this term.

N'Diaye joins Hull with the club bottom of the Premier League heading into Wednesday's showdown at Manchester United.