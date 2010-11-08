Olsen to quit Denmark in 2012

"This will be my last qualification. I have told the DBU (Danish FA) that I do not want to extend my contract ... It's very undramatic," Olsen told reporters at a news conference to announce his squad to face the Czech Republic next week in an international friendly.

"Now it's only about qualification for the European championship, and it's important for me to deliver good players and a good team to whoever takes over the job.

"I'm telling them in good time because for me it's very important that the FA have the time to find the right coach."

The 61-year-old has coached the national team since 2000 and renewed his contract in January despite speculation that he might leave after this year's World Cup in South Africa where Denmark won only one match.

Under Olsen, Denmark have qualified twice for the World Cup finals and once for the European championship.

Denmark are third in Euro 2012 qualifying Group H with six points from three matches.