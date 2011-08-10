Scotland beat Denmark in soggy Glasgow

The forward slid in with a diving header at the far post just before the break following Kenny Miller's deep cross.

The hosts, who are third in Euro 2012 qualifying Group I and next host Czech Republic on September 3, took the lead midway through the first half when Charlie Adam's fierce free-kick was sliced into his own net by William Kvist.

Christian Eriksen hit back with a free-kick which was misjudged by goalkeeper Allan McGregor, who redeemed himself with two good saves to leave the Danes licking their wounds ahead of their Group H game at home to Norway on September 6.

Denmark are level at the top of the section on 10 points with Portugal and the Norwegians after five games.